Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor Throws Away Fan's Phone After He Takes Pic, Netizens Claim Arrogance! Here's The Truth

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is always nice and humble with his fans and photographers whenever they come to click pictures with him. The actor, who is known for speaking very little and for his maturity, has found himself in an unusual situation.In a recent encounter, he reportedly threw away the phone of a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. This unexpected behaviour has caused some confusion among the fans, and the video of the incident is currently being widely shared on social media platforms.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranbir is seen smiling as he poses with a fan who requested a selfie. Dressed in a blue denim and white t-shirt under a green jacket, the star was seen obliging to a fan request for a selfie. However, after several unsuccessful attempts to capture the right photo, Ranbir becomes agitated, snatches the phone from the fan, and throws it away.

The video has sparked speculation among viewers that it may be part of a marketing campaign for a mobile phone company, as per the comments on the video. While some were disappointed over Ranbir's action and called him arrogant. A comment read, "Looks like an ad." Another one read, "He wants to get him a better phone!!" Another said that this wasn't anything "sensational." "It's a phone commercial. Come on guys. Everything is not sensational," it read.

Meanwhile, some lashed out at Ranbir, and one wrote, "Aur kro Bollywood ko support." "Boycot him simply if he is like that," said another user. One committed, "Logo ko ptaaa nhi h ye kitne ghmndi hote h tb bhi log piche piche bhagate h."

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, will soon begin promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor and is set to release on March 8th. Up next, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, which is set to release on August 11th, along with Gadar 2.