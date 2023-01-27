Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor Throws Away Fan's Phone After He Takes Pic, Netizens Claim Arrogance! Here's The Truth
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is always nice and humble with his fans and photographers whenever they come to click pictures with him. The actor, who is known for speaking very little and for his maturity, has found himself in an unusual situation.In a recent encounter, he reportedly threw away the phone of a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. This unexpected behaviour has caused some confusion among the fans, and the video of the incident is currently being widely shared on social media platforms.
In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranbir is seen smiling as he poses with a fan who requested a selfie. Dressed in a blue denim and white t-shirt under a green jacket, the star was seen obliging to a fan request for a selfie. However, after several unsuccessful attempts to capture the right photo, Ranbir becomes agitated, snatches the phone from the fan, and throws it away.
The video has sparked speculation among viewers that it may be part of a marketing campaign for a mobile phone company, as per the comments on the video. While some were disappointed over Ranbir's action and called him arrogant. A comment read, "Looks like an ad." Another one read, "He wants to get him a better phone!!" Another said that this wasn't anything "sensational." "It's a phone commercial. Come on guys. Everything is not sensational," it read.
Watch the video here:-
Meanwhile, some lashed out at Ranbir, and one wrote, "Aur kro Bollywood ko support." "Boycot him simply if he is like that," said another user. One committed, "Logo ko ptaaa nhi h ye kitne ghmndi hote h tb bhi log piche piche bhagate h."
Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, will soon begin promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor and is set to release on March 8th. Up next, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, which is set to release on August 11th, along with Gadar 2.
- ‘Aise Rom-Com Ka Hi Intezaar Tha’ Fans In Love With Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer
- Ent LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty To Marry Today; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released
- Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming ‘Animal' Plot Revealed? Here's What We Know
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Daughter Raha Kapoor's Face But There's A Catch - Deets Inside
- Alia Bhatt's Cute Heart-Printed Pyjama Set For New Year Party With Comes With This Hefty Price Tag
- Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi: B'Wood Stars Arrive At Antilia For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Bash
- Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Get Mushy During Christmas Celebrations With Family; Fans Wonder ‘Where Is Raha?’
- Why She's Wearing Double Sized...?: Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Her Footwear As She Attends Brunch With Ranbir
- Kapoors Christmas Brunch: Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor's Hand As They Make Ist Appearance After Raha's Birth
- Christmas 2022: Shahid Kapoor Cuddles With Mira, Alia Bhatt Parties With Ranbir. How B-town Stars Celebrated
- Alia Bhatt Leaves Fans Impressed With Postpartum Aerial Yoga Session, 1.5 Months After Daughter's Birth; Video
- Surprising! Fawad Khan's Pakistani Film To Release In India. Here's What Ranbir Kapoor & Others Said About It