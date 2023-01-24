Kangana Ranaut RETURNS To Twitter, Sparks Meme Fest. Fans Say 'Ab Sabki Bajegi'

Kangana Ranaut's return to Twitter has sparked a hilarious meme fest. Meme makers had a field day as they did what they do the best- share rib-tickling memes. From Kangana Ranaut's popular Fashion meme to jokes about her schooling the netizens, Twitter was flooded with different posts as the Bollywood diva made a return to the social networking platform.

KANGANA RANAUT SHARES FIRST TWEET AS SHE RETURNS TO TWITTER AFTER 20 MONTHS

Kangana's Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for violating the rules. Her suspension came after she shared remarks on the post-poll violence in the state of West Bengal. As she returned to Twitter, the Panga actress posted her first tweet, stating that she was glad to come back.

"Hello everyone. It's nice to be back," Kangana wrote on the micro-blogging site. Within a few minutes her tweet went viral, garnering a strong reaction from all the corners.

Advertisement

KANGANA RANAUT'S RETURN TO TWITTER SPARKS MEME FEST

Meme makers flooded Twitter with different memes as the Bollywood diva gained access to her suspended account. From 'Koi Aarti ki thali lao le' to 'Ab sabki bajegi', netizens shared funny memes, sharing their views on Kangana's return to Twitter.

One user wrote, "I'm breathless . Can't believe my queen is here again" while another commented, "Honestly can't wait for you to create some Kalesh."

How can we ever forget Kangana's epic scene in Fashion that went on to become a popular meme? Netizens shared the same, stating that it was Kangana's reaction to her haters.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR KANGANA RANAUT?

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, which has been directed by her. She has produced the political drama based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under her home banner.

After wrapping up the shoot of Emergency, Kangana announced the release date of the film. The highly anticipated flick co-starring Mahima Choudhry, Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade will arrive in the cinema halls on October 20, 2023.

"And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully... see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 ...20-10-2023," the Dhaakad actress wrote as she shared an update about the release date.

The National Award-winning actress also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns and Sita: The Incarnation in her kitty. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The film will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.