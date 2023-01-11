Bhai Ne Ukaad Di Sabki Gilli: Kili Paul's Dance On Lollypop Lagulu With Sister Neema Leaves Fans Awestruck


Instagram is on fire and we have only one person to blame. None other than Kili Paul. The social media star has left the fans awestruck with his amazing dance moves on the hit song Lollypop Lagelu. Guess what? The Tanzanian star created ripples on the internet as he grooved to the beats of the peppy number.

Published On January 11, 2023

