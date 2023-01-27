Malaika Arora Shares A Hug With Ex Arbaz Khan In Viral Airport Video, Fans Say 'They Should Get Back Together'

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaz Khan have set wonderful standards for how two former couples could remain cordial with each other after separation. The duo are co-parenting their 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan and are often spotted spending some quality time together. On Thursday night, the former couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they came to see off their son Arhaan, who left for college in the US.

Arhaan Khan studies filmmaking and was in India for over a month for the Christmas celebrations. Meanwhile, a video of Malaika getting emotional as she and Arbaz bid goodbye to their son has been circulating on the internet. Maliaka and Arbaz were seen sharing a warm hug after Arhaan left to catch his flight, which caught everyone's attention. Malaika and Arbaz hugged before getting into their respective cars.

Watch the video here:-

Fans were quite impressed with the family and praised Malaika and Arbaz for respecting each other and maintaining a cordial relationship after their divorce. One user said, "And that's what is called maturity." Another one wrote, "I just love them the way they are co-parenting. They've moved on, they respect each other's private life but still stand together for their son whenever and wherever needed. Haters gonna hate but truth is they are wonderful & great parents."

Advertisement

One Insta user commented, "They should get back together," while another one said, "Guys kitna hard Hota hoga woh hugging." "They still love each other then what is Arjn doing between them..one should never get involved with married people," wrote another. One user wrote, "kitne pyaare hain dono. d bond and chemistry is magical."

For the unversed, Arbaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in 1998 and got mutually separated in 2017, almost after 18 years of their marriage. Both have moved on in their lives. Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani.