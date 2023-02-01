Well The Same Media Harassed Him: Netizens Come To Aryan Khan's Defence After Paps Complain Of IGNORING Them

Shah Rukh Khan's 25-year-old son Aryan Khan was spotted at Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat screening. Several celebrities, like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi, among others, were also present at the screening. Unlike other celebrities, Aryan Khan showed a cold shoulder to the paparazzi and walked straight towards his car. As usual, he ignored the demands of photographers to pose for them. SRK's son is one of the most popular star kids and is always in the limelight for his non-smiling face.

A video of Aryan Khan has been doing the rounds since Wednesday morning, in which he is seen ignoring paparazzi as photographers shout his name and say that why does he ignore them? The young lad, however, does not pay heed to them and hoops into his car. The video has grabbed everyone's attention, and internet users have reacted to it with harsh criticism. Many called out the soon-to-be director saying he has 'unnecessary attitude' and labelled him arrogant. Watch the video here.

Social media was divided over Aryan Khan's ignorant reaction toward photographers. However, several of them came to his defence and said it was the same media that had harassed him. One user wrote, "I think it's also okay if he doesn't want to be photographed. We all have our rights to remain silent, don't we? Just a thought," while another commented, "Acha kiya,oh kitna masoom hai tumlog hena,,yaad hai drug case me tumlogo ne kitna defame kiya usko ab bukhto."

Another social media user said, "He has right attitude. Media should be treated like this after what he went through drugs allegations." "Ignore nahi royal ignore bolte hai isko," said another. One user's comment read, "Bcoz u guys tarnished his image during NCB issue a lot." "Tum log humesha sab kuch badha chada ke dikhate ho na is liye ignore karta hai wo," commented another netizen. One person wrote, "Well the same media harassed him and passed judgements and stories, when he was framed (in a drugs-on-cruise case). He has gone through mental harassment and trauma, until he was proven innocent. So there's nothing wrong if he is ignoring the media, who doesn't give people privacy and is so insensitive."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will be making his Bollywood debut with a web series as a writer and director. The project will be produced under his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house red chillies entertainment.