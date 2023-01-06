‘Respect Someone's Privacy', Netizens Enraged As Unseen Video Of Anushka-Virat Praying With Vamika Goes Viral

After celebrating the New Year in Dubai, power couple Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura, with their daughter Vamika. And videos of them praying together has been circulating online. Several pictures and videos from the couple's hush-hush spiritual trip to the holy place have been doing the rounds on multiple social media platforms. Netizens have showered a great deal of love on the duo and lauded the couple as the "most humble."

However, many have expressed anger over those who have leaked the family's pictures and videos online as they try to keep their personal lives private. The couple, after the birth of their daughter, had urged the media to respect their privacy and not click pictures of Vamika. However, curiosity around how Vamika looks has been there.

Though Anushka and Virat were able to keep their visit away from media glares, several fan pages and people inside the ashram have leaked photos and videos of the family seeking blessings from the sage. Meanwhile, this also shows that Anushka and Virat value their traditions and rituals. Anushka and Virat visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj on January 4.

The video shows Anushka and Virat sitting on the floor, while Vamika is sitting on her mother's lap. The couple expresses their gratitude to the Maharaj with folded hands, while Vamika receives blessings from the sage. Anushka Sharma received a blessing from Maharaj in the form of a dupatta. After offering prayers at the Ashram, the couple also distributed blankets.

Anushka is seen wearing a black jacket, a white beanie cap, and a beautiful floral motif shawl. On the other hand, Virat wore an olive-green jacket, which he paired with a black cap and trousers. Have a look at the videos and pictures below:-

Several fans appreciated the couple's gesture of valuing their religion and rituals, but many in the comment section slammed the fan pages for infringing on the celeb's privacy and uploading their daughter's video despite multiple requests. One user wrote, "Give them privacy. Let them pray and spend quality time with their family," while another wrote, "Stop this delete the video this is so personal." "Delete it," wrote another. One Instagram user commented, Please at least hide Vamika's face while posting. Why don't you guys ever understand the meaning of privacy? This is crossing limits now.

"Can you please respect the privacy of others.. I guess they have made it loud and clear that they don't want media and any other stuff in there daughter's life," said one fan. One comment read, "Don't share their daughter image without their permission."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. They were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021, whom they named Vamika.