Arjun Kapoor Kidhar Hai: Netizens TROLL Malaika Arora As She Steps Out For Dinner With Ex Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have set an example for separated couples on how to maintain a friendly relationship after their separation. Even after their divorce, the duo frequently spend quality time with their son Arhaan together and have maintained good terms with each other. Last night, Malaika went out for dinner with her son and was joined by her ex-husband Arbaaz. The ex-couple was photographed entering a restaurant in Mumbai together, but Malaika received harsh criticism for dining with her ex-husband.
The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked stunning as usual in a shirt, which she paired with a cardigan, black blazer, and knee-high boots. She carried a tote bag with her and flaunted her toned legs in the stylish short dress. While Arbaaz looked dapper in an all-black casual outfit. It seemed like the actress wore Arbaaz's coat over her dress. The video of their outing has gone viral on the Internet.
Meanwhile, people flooded the comment section of the video shared by a paparazzo account and trolled Malaika mercilessly. Not only this, but netizens even dragged Malaika's boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, into it. One said, "arjun kidhar hai dikh nahi raha," while another wrote, "ye badhiya hai @malaikaaroraofficial aunty dono taraf se khel rahe ho." One user's comment read, "Wah Maliaka Rajasthan me New year Arjun ke sath aur Maharashtra me Arbaz ke sath."
Some other comments read as, "Inka alag hi chal Raha hai," one Instagram user wrote, "Arjun Kapoor be like:- thukra ke Mera pyaar Mera inteqam dekhegi." "Ye school dress kiyu pehenkar ja rahi hai," said another. "Arjun Kapoor ko samj ni ara hogaa," one commented.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. The couple got married in 1998, and their separation news came as a shock to many of her fans. She recently made her debut with her reality talk show, Moving In With Malaika.
