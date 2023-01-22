Pakistani Actor Hammad Shoaib Sets Stage On Fire As He Grooves To SRK's ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. WATCH Video

Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib took part in the global dance craze that Shah Rukh Khan's newest blockbuster song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from his upcoming movie Pathaan, inspired. By dancing to the song and posting a video of his performance online, Hammad gained a lot of traction and is currently creating a lot of buzz among fans and the general public.

Both fans and celebrities are seen dancing to Shah Rukh's new song from Pathaan and doing the hookstep with ease, which is trending on the internet. It swiftly rose to the top of the current music charts thanks to its catchy beat and hook step, which appealed to listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib, who is well-known for his love of dancing, once again charmed admirers at a gathering with his vivacious and energising dance on Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

"Dance from your heart and let your passion shine through," He captioned the video. Watch it here.

The Internet is loving Hammad's dance moves, and social media users flooded his comment section expressing their admiration for the actor. One of them commented, "He rocked the dance floor." Another wrote: "He has done the hook step accurately." One comment read, "Rockstar," one fan wrote, "DAMNNNNN BOYYY 🔥 KILLED IT." One social media user said, "Mehfil lout li Bhai ne rockstar."

Previously, Hammad Shoaib had uploaded a video on his Instagram page in which he was seen dancing to the hit song Habibi by Asim Azhar, which became very popular online.

Hammad Shoaib is known for working in hit Pakistani dramas including Kesi Teri Khudgharzi, Soteli Mamta, and Khidmat Guzar.