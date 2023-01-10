'Same To Same SRK' Fans React As Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Dances To Jhoome Jo Pathaan In Viral Video

After a long gap of four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally returning to the silver screens with YRF's Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Pathan is a part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) spy universe and fans have benn eagerly waiting to watch SRK on the big screen once again. Ever since the release of Besharam Rang song, the film has been making headlines mostly for the wrong reasons.

Unfazed with the criticism, the team has finally unveiled the trailer of Pathaan today (January 10). While fans have been loving the trailer, a video of SRK's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri has been doing the rounds on social media in which he's seen dancing the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Taking to social media, he posted the video on Christmas Day, however, the it is going viral now. Watch it below:

The viral video has over 83 lakh views and more than 4 lakh likes. Social media users have been commenting on it and their reactions are interesting as always. While some said he looks exactly like the Bollywood superstar, other called him 'SRK's first copy'.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "When you order SRK from China and you receive the first copy instead original."

Another social media user commented, "Ek aap hi ho jo same to same SRK ho reels pr."

A third comment read, "Ab itna bi same ni lagna tha (laughint emoji) pta hi na chaley real ya copy."

