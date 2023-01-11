Rihanna Congratulates Team RRR With A Flying Kiss After Losing Golden Globes To Naatu Naatu; WATCH VIDEO

It is a day of celebration for all Indians as SS Rajamouli's superhit magnum opus RRR made history by winning the country's first Golden Globe Award 2023 at the 80th edition of the prestigious ceremony. The film's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song trophy, and composer MM Keeravani held the award on the stage while his colleagues, director SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan, and the rest of the team cheered him on.

Since its release, the movie's song has been celebrated all over the world and has become a huge hit with audiences. As the RRR team attended the prestigious awards night on Tuesday (Wednesday morning in India) in Los Angeles, several videos and pictures from the event have been trending hugely on the internet, one of which is international singer Rihanna's heart-touching moment shared with the winning RRR team. The moment that is going viral on social media is winning several hearts.

RIHANNA CONGRATULATES TEAM RRR

A video that has been shared extensively on social media shows Rihanna congratulating the team RRR as she walks by them with her partner ASAP Rocky. The celebrated singer is seen blowing a kiss at the team and congratulating them with a smile. Meanwhile, praising Rihanna, who lost the award to Naatu Naatu, The Hollywood Reporter's reporter Chris Gardner shared the same video and wrote, "THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category."

Watch the video here:-

NAATU NAATU COMPETITION WITH HOLLYWOOD HEAVYWEIGHTS

Composed by veteran musician MM Keeravaani, Naatu Naatu has been penned down by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. Ever since its release, the song has been creating tremendous waves across the world. Naatu Naatu, picturized on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was competing with biggies like Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

In addition to being nominated for the original song for Naatu Naatu, RRR was also a contender for the Best Non-English Language Film category, but it lost to Argentina 1985 from Argentina.