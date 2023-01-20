Netizens School Shah Rukh Khan's Fan As He Talks About KILLING Himself If He Cannot Watch Pathaan; WATCH Video
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan. The highly anticipated movie is releasing on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in significant roles. The film has created a massive buzz amongst the audience and has sent SRK's fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, amid the furor, a diehard fan of Shah Rukh posted a video on Twitter, saying he has no money to buy Pathaan's ticket.
Taking Pathaan's craze to the next level, one SRK fan posted several video recordings of himself on social media. In the video, he appears to be upset and urges others to help him purchase a ticket to Pathaan's first-day show. The young guy also claims that if he doesn't get to see the film and Shah Rukh Khan on its opening day, he will kill himself.
