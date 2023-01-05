Throwback Video Of Alia Bhatt Rapping Kar Gayi Chull Hilariously Fails; Gets Compared To Dhinchak Pooja

Alia Bhatt, who recently completed 10 years in Bollywood, has carved a niche for herself with commendable acting skills and managed to garner a place in the hearts of millions of fans. The actress's liking for singing is quite well known. Previously, Alia was praised for her singing abilities in Highway and an unplugged version of Samjhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

However, a resurfaced video of Alia Bhatt performing live at the IIFA Awards 2017 has prompted people to reach for their earmuffs. Bhatt is getting brutally roasted for her rap of Badshah's Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull.

In the old video clip, Alia can be seen dancing and performing parts of the song Kapoor and Sons in a rhythmless, almost shrieking voice. Meanwhile, the reaction shots of Varun Dhawan, Armaan Malik, and Soni Razdan, who are seated in the audience and may not necessarily reflect Alia's stage performance, have added a more funny element to it. Further, Alia's attempt at rapping during a live performance became hilarious, and she failed at delivering a performance outside a well-equipped studio.

Alia Bhatt is dressed in a casual hot pink crop top, which she paired with a pair of light blue jeans. The actress performs her hit numbers on stage, including Kar Gayi Chull and Saturday Saturday and seems to have too much confidence in her singing abilities. However, her bad voice got noticed by the netizens, and they were quick to troll the actress.

One Twitter user wrote, "The only time one would prefer Badshah,"while another said, "The video Alia's PR doesn't want you to see." One tweet read, "This caused me physical pain." Another tweeted, "I love how peacefully the audience is looking on while she tries to get them going by singing horribly." "The only time one would prefer Badshah- Kaddu is a big laddu (@Saksham__1) January 4, 2023," read another tweet.

Check out the comments below:-

Workwise, Alia Bhatt was last in Brahmastra Part 1 alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She will next appear opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocku Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, which will stream on Netflix.