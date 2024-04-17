Abhradeep Saha Death: YouTuber Angry Rantman’s Last Instagram & YouTube Posts Go Viral After His Demise

Angry Rantman Last Video: Heartbreaking news has hit the online community as beloved YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, famously known as Angry Rantman, has passed away. Sadly, he left this world at the tender age of 27, with reports stating his sudden demise on the night of April 16. His family and fans are left stunned and saddened by this unexpected loss.

HOW ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN PASSED AWAY?

As per the ongoing reports Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, tragically passing away due to multiple organ failure. Before this unfortunate event, he had been undergoing treatment at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru.

