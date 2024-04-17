Abhradeep Saha Death | YouTuber Angry Rantman’s Family Releases Official Statement: He Touched The…

Angry Rantman Family Statement: Renowned YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, has tragically passed away at the age of 27. He had been hospitalized since undergoing a significant surgery last month. Despite earnest attempts to recover, he unfortunately lost his battle today (April 17) at 10:18 am.

ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN DEATH REASON

While the cause of Abhradeep Saha's demise hasn't been officially disclosed, speculations are suggesting it may be linked to complications arising from the surgery, potentially resulting in multiple organ failure. For those unfamiliar, Angry Rantman, was a recognized content creator who specialized in producing videos related to sports, particularly football.

