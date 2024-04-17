Abhradeep Saha Death: Who Was YouTuber Angry Rantman? All About His Age, Real Name,YouTube Channel & Followers

Angry Rantman Death: According to social media chatter, it appears that the well-known YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, better known as Angry Rantman, passed away last night. Yes, you read that right! Despite the absence of an official statement from his family, numerous posts on platforms like X and Reddit assert that Saha is sadly no longer with us.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUTUBER ABHRADEEP SAHA AKA ANGRY RANTMAN?

As per the recent community updates on his official YouTube channel, Angry Rantman had been hospitalized since undergoing a significant surgery last month, rumored to be an open-heart procedure. Eleven days ago, his father provided a health update to fans, disclosing that he was still in the ICU and on the path to recovery.

