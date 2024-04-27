Adil Khan Durrani Has CLEAR Message For Rakhi Sawant In The Leaked Video Controversy,Meri Shaadi Ho Chuki Hai

Adil Khan Durrani Has Clear Message For Rakhi Sawant: Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant have been making headlines for months now even since they got married. Their separation and post-separation mess have caught more eyeballs than their relationship itself.

While Rakhi accused Adil of domestic violence which sent him behind the bars, Adil also filed complaints levying several allegations against Rakhi. On the other hand, the repeatedly rejected bail pleas of Rakhi followed by the incident have brought trouble for her, for which Adil expressed his happiness and reinstated belief in the constitution.

Adil Khan Durrani's CLEAR Message For Rakhi Sawant

On Saturday, Adil took to Instagram story and shared an elaborated video of himself stating Supreme Court's decision that ordered Rakhi to surrender within 4 weeks, he also said that he has been requested to stop the battle already as it has been enough for Rakhi for 5 months.

