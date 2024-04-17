After Indian Police Force & Yodha Release, Sidharth Malhotra Announces Latest Collaboration With...

The entertainment and business worlds recently buzzed with the announcement of Sidharth Malhotra as the new brand ambassador for Savsol Lubricants. This collaboration has sparked excitement across various quarters, from fans to industry stakeholders. At a recent event where the partnership was unveiled, the enthusiasm was palpable, with fans cheering loudly as Malhotra took the stage.



Savsol Lubricants, a leading Indian oil technology brand, is known for its wide range of products catering to vehicles and industrial equipment. The joining of forces with Sidharth Malhotra, a major youth icon in India, marks a significant milestone. Both the actor and the brand are celebrated for their versatility and continuous innovation. Malhotra, known for his resilience and excellence in his acting career, embodies Savsol's ethos, perfectly captured in their slogan, 'Ab Kaun Rokega’.

