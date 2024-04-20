When Aishwarya Rai Gives ‘Classy Slap’ On Journalist’s Face For Asking Her To Pose Nude, Watch Video

Aishwarya Rai Shut Down Journalist Like A Boss: Aishwarya Rai is one of the Bollywood actresses who is often lauded for her beauty that comes with a brain. Aishwarya didn't mind speaking gracefully and shutting down people when it is absolutely needed. Recently, a video resurfaced where the former Miss World could be seen handling a foreign journalist like a boss.

Aishwarya Rai Compared Journalist With Her Gynaec

A video has gone viral where Aishwarya Rai could be seen wearing a white outfit while giving an interview to a foreign journalist. The journalist asked her why she hadn't explored explicit scenes. To which Aishwarya answered gracefully, "I've never ever explored and not interested in exploring nudity on celluloid."

Further pestering her to pose naked, Aishwarya Rai lost her cool, and said, "You mean I feel like I'm talking to my gynaec, who am I talking to here?" She continued with a smile on her face, "You're journalist brother, let's stick to that."

The video was shared with a caption "The most graceful and classy slap on face."

Netizens Assembled To Hail The 'Iron Lady'

After the video went viral, people lauded Aishwarya for her presence of mind and answer. One wrote, "Characterly spoken iron lady." Another called her, "Catwoman." One person wrote, "Excellent and bold answer. Several men expects nudity from all girls excluding their own women in their family. They show really respect women. You would have yelled at him. She maintained her manners as well as given slapping answer."

One wrote, "Good for her for telling this jerk off that kept pushing for her to pose nude. Loser." Another user wrote, "She responded in kind. He showed her disrespect by addressing uncomfortable questions so she clapped back."

More About Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II. She hasn't announced her latest project yet.