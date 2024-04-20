Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday Warns Sara Ali Khan Not To Touch Aditya Roy Kapur As She Pairs Up With Him

Ananya Panday Warned Sara Ali Khan About Aditya Roy Kapur: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's romance is not a hush hush topic anymore. From being snapped at vacation together to walking together as muses for fashion shows, Ananya and Aditya are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the industry currently. However, little did we know that the actress is super protective about her beau until she warned Sara Ali Khan not to touch her 'hamper', Aditya Roy Kapur, with whom she is soon going to be starred in Metro In Dino.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday Asks Sara Ali Khan Not To Touch Aditya Roy Kapur

On her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara talked about starring with Ananya's beau in Metro In Dino, where the latter lost the famous and controversial rapid-fire round to Sara. After which Ananya tried to catch a glimpse of Sara's winning hamper that led to Sara joke, "If you touch my hamper, I'll touch your hamper."

Advertisement