Are Armaan Malik, Marshmello Working Together For Project? Fans Wonder After Their Fun Banter On Instagram

Armaan Malik, a name synonymous with versatility and global acclaim in music, has recently been the center of attention due to his playful online exchange with the American music producer and DJ Marshmello. This interaction has sparked excitement and speculation among fans about a potential musical collaboration between the two artists. Armaan Malik has already made significant strides on the international music scene, sharing the stage with notable artists such as Ed Sheeran in Mumbai and performing alongside Lauv and Eric Nam at Lollapalooza India earlier this year.



The buzz began when Marshmello took to social media to announce his arrival in India for the Holi celebrations with a cryptic video post. Armaan Malik's intriguing comment on this post, followed by Marshmello's hint at a meeting in Mumbai, has fueled fans' anticipation for what could be a groundbreaking collaboration. The video, featuring what many believe to be Armaan Malik's voice, has only added to the excitement, with fans eagerly waiting for further updates or an official announcement from the artists.

