CCL 2024 Final Live Score: Karnataka Bulldozers-Bengal Tigers Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL 2024 final live score: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get ready for an exciting finale featuring two of the strongest teams of Celebrity Cricket League. Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers have locked horns in the CCL 10 final to determine the winner of the league.

SALMAN KHAN ON CCL 2024 MATCHES

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League season 10, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a message for the audience as the league complete ten seasons He expressed his excitement on the popularity of CCL, stating that he is intrigued with the intense competition

."When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

CCL 2024 LIVE SCORE: KARNATAKA BULLDOZERS VS BENGAL TIGERS MATCH RESULTS

On Sunday (March 17), Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers challenged each other in the CCL 2024 final. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the CCL 2024 final match ever since the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 points table suggested that the two teams have won the highest number of matches.

Check out the live updates of Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 finale match right here!

