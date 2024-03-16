CCL 2024 Final Playing XI, Match Timings: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers- Who Will Be CCL 10 Winner?

CCL 2024 finale: The countdown has started for the CCL 2024 final where Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will clash to determine the ultimate winner. Celebrity Cricket League 2024 started with a bang in February 2024 in Sharjah and it will culminate with a blockbuster final on Sunday (March 17) in Trivandrum.

CCL 2024 QUALIFIER 2 MATCH RESULTS

Bengal Tigers defeated Mumbai Heroes by 10 runs to secure the victory and find a berth in the CCL 2024 final. Both sides displayed their best performance but Jisshu Sengupta's team stood out like a true winner. They managed to beat Riteish Deshmukh's team despite losing the toss.

