CCL 2024 Finale Winner: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers Scorecard, Man Of The Match

CCL 2024 Finale match results: Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers Scorecard proved why they are best teams in Celebrity Cricket League. As they locked horns with each other in the CCL 10 final, the teams showcased their strong side, impressing the visitors with their game plan.

Before the CCL 2024 qualifier 1 match against Karnataka Bulldozers, Jisshu had shared his thoughts on reaching the CCL 10 final. "I'd love to play in the final, regardless of the opponent. Before stepping onto the field, I looked up to see my mom and dad watching over us. I also want to express gratitude to our fans; your support motivates us to play better cricket. We've come a long way, and we ask for your continued prayers," he said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

CCL 2024 FINAL TOSS WINNER

Bengal Tigers won the toss and decided to bat first. Jisshu Sengupta elected to bat first as he expressed his desire to gain an advantage. The decision turned out to be correct as Bengal Tigers scored 118 runs for the loss of four wickets in the first innings.

Later, Bengal Heroes restricted Karnataka Bulldozers to 86 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Jisshu's team gained a lead of 32 runs in their first innings.

When Bengal Tigers came to bat in the second innings, they put on a total of 105 runs for the loss of four wickets. Karnataka Bulldozers received a target of 138 runs in the CCL season 10 final.

CCL 2024 FINAL MAN OF THE MATCH

Jammy Bannerjee played a significant role in the Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2024 qualifier 2 match. He was awarded the 'baadshah of the match' award while Rahul Mazumdar took home the Best Bowler of the match.

The official Instagram handle released a video along with the caption, "@jammybanerjee shines as the 'A23 Baadshah of the Match', delivering an unforgettable performance that steals the spotlight. An unstoppable force on the field, @rahulmazumdar0505 showcases his mastery with the ball, earning the title of 'Best Bowler' (sic)."

