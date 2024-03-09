CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers-Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are all set to lock horns in the first match of Saturday (March 9) in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. While Jisshu Sengupta is looking forward to maintaining the momentum, Manoj Tiwari is keen to cause an upset.

Advertisement

CCL 2024 MATCH RESULTS AND UPDATES

The Celebrity Cricket League, which started last month, has managed to become the talk of the town. Netizens are loving the combination of entertainment and cricket as their favourite celebrities are busy showcasing their cricket skills on the ground.

Advertisement

Team Bengal, which is riding high on their previous match win, will compete against Manoj Tiwari's Bhojpuri Dabanggs. From match toss to live score, here are the latest developments that you cannot miss at any cost.

Check out the live updates of Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match in Celebrity Cricket League 10!

Jisshu Is On FIRE! Jisshu Sengupta is leading his team like a pro. From smashing sixes to hitting four, the Bengali Tigers captain has proved that he is here to take his team to the finals. Check out a glimpse of his strike rate right here!

CCL 2024: Bengal Tigers Score After 5 Overs