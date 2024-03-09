CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers-Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024


CCL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are all set to lock horns in the first match of Saturday (March 9) in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. While Jisshu Sengupta is looking forward to maintaining the momentum, Manoj Tiwari is keen to cause an upset.

CCL 2024 MATCH RESULTS AND UPDATES

The Celebrity Cricket League, which started last month, has managed to become the talk of the town. Netizens are loving the combination of entertainment and cricket as their favourite celebrities are busy showcasing their cricket skills on the ground.

Team Bengal, which is riding high on their previous match win, will compete against Manoj Tiwari's Bhojpuri Dabanggs. From match toss to live score, here are the latest developments that you cannot miss at any cost.

Check out the live updates of Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match in Celebrity Cricket League 10!

Jisshu Is On FIRE!

Jisshu Sengupta is leading his team like a pro. From smashing sixes to hitting four, the Bengali Tigers captain has proved that he is here to take his team to the finals. Check out a glimpse of his strike rate right here!

CCL 2024: Bengal Tigers Score After 5 Overs

Bengal Tigers have excelled so far, secoring 52 runs for 2 wickets in 5 overs! Will team Jisshu be able to maintain their momentum? The official Instagram handle of CCL released a video to give a glimpse of the innings! The caption for the post read, "@bengaltigerst20s send shockwaves through the stadium with their explosive batting prowess, hammering sixes and fours with relentless precision! 💥 The crowd erupts in excitement as their powerful strokes dominate the game."

Anshuman Singh Is Here To Slay

Anshuman Singh Rajpoot took a crucial wicket, shifting the momentum in Bhojpuri Dabanggs' favour. Check out the video right here!

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Win Toss

Bhojpuri Dabanggs won the toss and Manoj Tiwari decided to field first. Manoj Tiwari and Jisshu Sengupta showcased their sportsmanship as they hugged each other, promising to entertain the audience with their match and maintain the respect of the game

Bengal Tigers Playing 11 Against Bhojpuri Dabangg

Check out the players who are playing for Bengal Tigers! Jisshu is the captain and he has introduced a balanced team which includes Joy, Uday, Jammy, Bonny, Ananda, Saurav, Rahul, Saugata, Yusuf and Satadeep.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Playing XI Against Bengal Tigers

Manoj Anshuman Rajput Pravesh Uday Aditya Vikash Singh Vikrant Asgar khan Ayaz Jaiprakash yadav Sudhir

Stay tuned for more updates.

Topics: #ccl 2024 #ccl #celebrity cricket league #manoj tiwari
