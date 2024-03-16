CCL 2024 Live Score: Bengal Tigers-Mumbai Heroes Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Qualifier 2

CCL 2024 live score qualifier 2: Ladies and gentlemen, tighten up your seat belts as the two titans of Celebrity Cricket League 2024 are all set to clash in CCL 2024 qualifier 2. We are talking about Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes. The two teams have locked horns to determine who will face

SALMAN KHAN ON CCL 2024

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024, Salman Khan expressed his happiness on the success of the sporting event. The Race 3 actor shared his thoughts as the cricket league completed ten seasons."When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

Check out the live updates of Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes CCL 2024 qualifier 2 match right here!

CCL 2024 Live Score, Toss Winner: Mumbai Heroes Win Toss, Decide To Bowl First CCl 2024 qualifier 2 toss winner is Mumbai Heroes. Riteish Deshmukh decided to field first after winning the toss. Bengal Tigers will bat first in the match.

CCL 2024: Bengal Tigers Vs Mumbai Heroes Match