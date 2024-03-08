CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers In Celebrity Cricket League Match 2024- Match Results

CCL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Punjab De Sher are all set to lock horns with Bengal Tigers in the new match of Celebrity Cricket League 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the clash ever since the CCL 2024 schedule was announced.

PUNJAB DE SHER VS BENGAL TIGERS MATCH RESULTS IN CCL 2024

Both teams have left no stone unturned to secure a spot in the qualifiers and advance to the next stage. While Sonu Sood is leading Punjab De Sher, Jisshu Sengupta is the captain of the Bengal Tigers. Team Punjab will play their match against Bengal in their home ground in Chandigarh.

