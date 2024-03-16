CCL 2024 Qualifier 2 Results: Bengal Tigers Vs Mumbai Heroes Scorecard, Man Of The Match

CCL 2024 Qualifier 2 match results: Mumbai Heroes and Bengal Tigers locked horns in the semi-finale match of Celebrity Cricket League 2024. The match was conducted at Trivandrum's Green stadium to determine who will qualify for the CCL 2024 final and challenge Karnataka Bulldozers for the winner's trophy.

CCL 2024 ELIMINATOR, QUALIFIER 1 RESULTS

In the CCL 2024 eliminator match, Mumbai Heroes beat Chennai Rhinos by eight wickets to eliminate them from the game and move one step ahead in the race to the finale. Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers lost to Karnataka Bulldozers, who registered a thumping win.

CCL 2024 QUALIFIER 2 TOSS WINNER: MUMBAI HEROES WIN TOSS, ELECT TO FIELD FIRST

Mumbai Heroes elected to field first after winning the toss against Bengal Tigers. While Bengal Tigers scored 140 runs in the first innings, Mumbai Heroes were limited to 123 runs in their first innings.

Genelia D'souza turned cheerleader for her husband Riteish Deshmukh's team during the CCL 10 qualifier 2 match. The official Instagram handle of CCL released a video and shared a cute caption.

