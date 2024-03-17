CCL 2024 Top Run-scorer: Meet Top 5 Batsmen. CCL 2024 Stats & Records Updated After Final

CCL 2024 top run-scorer: From smashing sixes to bombastic fours, CCL 10 was all about the star batsmen. Be it Jammy, Krishna or Rahul, the batsmen dominated the tenth edition of the Celebrity Cricket League, showcasing their strength with the bat. Grab a bowl of popcorn to know who are the top run-scorers of CCL 2024

Advertisement

SALMAN KHAN ON CCL 2024

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was present at the inauguration ceremony of CCL 10 in Sharjah. He had shared his thoughts as the cricket event completed ten successful years.

Advertisement

."When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

Advertisement

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of CCL, also spoke about the event. "CCL is always powerful and entertaining from Day 1, and seeing the league grow every year is a reflection of the passion of all actors playing cricket in CCL on par with their busy schedules. When we say CCL 2024 is bigger than ever, we mean it," he said in a statement as quoted as saying by IANS.

Advertisement

CCL 2024 STATS, RECORDS: MOST RUNS BEFORE CCL 2024

The official Instagram handle of Celebrity Cricket League had released the list of top 5 CCL 2024 run scorers before the finale. "Presenting the top 5 batsmen of #CCL2024 (As on 16th March) who dominated with their masterful strokes and unmatched finesse," the caption for the post read.

Please note that this is not the updated list as it was prepared before the CCL 10 final.

Advertisement

CCL 2024 TOP FIVE BATSMEN IN CCL 10 ARE

Wondering who are the CCL 2024 top 5 run-scorer? Here's the updated list after CCL 2024 final!