CCL 2024 Winner: Bengal Heroes Jisshu Sengupta Hugs Kiccha Sudeep, CRIES After Beating Karnataka Bulldozers

CCL 2024 winner: Bengal Heroes did the unthinkable. Jisshu Sengupta's team pulled off a grand victory against Karnataka Bulldozers. The Bengal team defeated Kiccha Sudeep's team by 12 runs in a nail-bitting CCL 10 final match that was held on Sunday (March 17).

While we were busy giving the live updates from CCL 2024 final, the audience and fans watched the match on Sony Ten and JioCinema and enjoyed every bit of it.

