Celebrating 700 Sessions: Boman Irani's 'Spiral Bound' Writing Community Flourishes!

Actor and filmmaker Boman Irani, known for his iconic roles on screen, today celebrates the milestone of 700 sessions for his screenwriting network, 'Spiral Bound'. Boman Irani started 'Spiral Bound' during the lockdown-a screenwriting network that has since become an integral part of his life. Regularly attended by numerous screenwriters through online sessions from across the country, 'Spiral Bound' helps aspiring writers through workshops conducted by acclaimed filmmakers and personalities from the cinema world.

To mark this special occasion, a heartfelt note was shared on social media, accompanied by a candid picture of students and Boman Irani journey with students, For those who don't know of Spiral Bound;"It began as an informal way to mentor eager writers during the uncertainty of the pandemic. Thankfully, the pandemic ended, but Spiral Bound grew exponentially.

Anyone can join. Free of charge. The only problem is that the sessions are addictive. Spiral Bounders keep coming for session after session to learn, share, and sharpen their skills.

Actors, cinematographers, designers, and editors too find value in this beautiful community. 700 sessions old, we celebrate this special day with the promise of many more. Hoping that Indian cinema will benefit, careers will be created and strength of character will be a byproduct.

I say this proudly.

Anyone can join. We ask for nothing in return except the will to learn.

Congratulations!!!!!"

