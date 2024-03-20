Choli Song: Crew Hit Number By Diljit Dosanjh To Be Launch First Time On Hoarding

From teaser to trailer, a song that has kept the nation on its toes is finally set to hit the airwaves. The makers have officially announced the release date of 'Choli,' inviting everyone to groove to its beats this Holi season. Adding to this excitement, the makers have also unveiled another thrilling update.

Interestingly, the song is sung by none other than Diljit Dosanjh. In an exciting turn of events, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Crew' have not only announced the release date of the much-awaited song 'Choli' but have also treated fans to another thrilling update.

Following the success of 'Naina,' Diljit is set to work his magic once again with 'Choli,' infusing the track with his distinct style to breathe new life into the beloved classic.