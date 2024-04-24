Deepika Singh Gets Trolled Yet Again For Tu Kya Jaane Reel, “I Am Your Big Fan, But Don't Dance”

Deepika Singh Gets Trolled Yet Again For Her Dance: Deepika Singh getting trolled for her dancing moves is not new to the fans. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress has earlier got brutally trolled for her viral Yimmy Yimmy reel where she was given suggestions not to dance. Now, on Wednesday, the actress has posted another video of her dancing on Instagram, that the users didn't take lightly.

Deepika Singh Dances To Tu Kya Jaane

Deepika Singh shared a video of herself wearing a violet kurta set adorned with white embroidery. She paired it with a same colored dupatta flaunting her long hair and minimalistic gold jewellery. In the video, Deepika could be seen grooving to the viral track, Tu Kya Jaane, from Amar Singh Chamkila. Watch the video here:

