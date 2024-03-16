Did You Know Actor Gaurav K Sharma Was A Part Of The Popular Film Franchise Gangs of Wasseypur?

Actor Gaurav Sharma is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. He has impressed everyone with his phenomenal acting chops in various projects, but did you know he was a part of the popular film Gangs of Wasseypur? Yes, you read that right. The actor played a crucial role in the film directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about the same, Gaurav who was recently seen in Karmma Calling, says,"Yes, I was a part of both the parts of the film. I played the role of Mohsin Khan in the first part and Ikhlakh Khan in the second part. I received immense praise and appreciation for my stint in the projects and not only this, the film helped me to explore a different side of the artist in me. I had an amazing experience working with the cast and crew making this film a 'masterpiece'. This was the first film I did so it holds a great importance for me and it'll always be a special one."

