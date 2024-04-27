Disha Patani’s Alleged BF Spotted Flaunting Tattooed Arm With Her Face Amid Patch-up Rumour With Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani's Alleged BF Flaunts Tattooed Arm: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been making headlines together ever since the actor commented on having 'ek hi Disha' in his life during the promotion of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, amid speculation of patch up, the actress recently spotted with her alleged BF, Alex, where he could be seen flaunting his tattoo with her face on it.

Disha Patani's Alleged Boyfriend Aleksandar Flaunted His Tattoo

Disha Patani was recently spotted with alleged boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic outside an eatery, named Sequel, in Bandra. They were accompanied by Disha's BFF Mouni Roy. While Disha was wearing a little floral red dress, Mouni could be seen wearing a white co-ord dress flaunting her midriff. On the other hand, Alex was wearing a pair of printed shorts with a nude brown tshirt.

As the trio posed for paparazzi, they giggled and talked to each other. Disha's alleged boyfriend, Aleksandar aka Alex, was seen making V sign with fingers while flaunting his tattoo with Disha's face on in his right bicep.

When Disha Patani Posted Story On BF's Tattoo

Earlier, Disha acknowledged Alex's gesture and posted a photo of the model on her Instagram story. Calling herself lucky, Disha wrote, "I'm so touched Alexii. So lucky to have you as my friend. #BFF," affirming that the tattoo is on her.