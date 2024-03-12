Driving Change: Josh Teams Up With NGO Sarani for Transwomen Empowerment

Josh Celebrates Women's Day: On March 8, the world celebrated International Women's Day, a significant occasion dedicated to honoring the achievements of women, recognizing the obstacles they face, and engaging in discussions about vital issues like gender equality. Throughout history, women have exhibited remarkable strength and resilience, showcasing unwavering dedication and perseverance in the face of challenges.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Josh collaborated with Kolkata-based NGO Sarani for a meaningful initiative. With the aim of empowering and fostering self-reliance among transwomen in the city, Sarani facilitated driving training and assisted in obtaining car licenses for ten underprivileged individuals, paving the way for their future careers as independent cab drivers.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished women figures, including actor Mallika Banerjee, transgender activist Ranjita Sinha, and ideologist and priest Nandini Bhowmik, among others.

Three creators from Josh were invited to participate in the event, where they engaged with the esteemed guests and were honored for their contributions.

Reflecting on the event, Pallavi, a Josh creator, expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am truly thankful to Josh for inviting me to such a prestigious event on the occasion of International Women's Day. It's truly inspiring to hear the remarkable stories of resilience from numerous transwomen who have overcome adversity to achieve their current status."

Here are some glimpses from the event:

https://share.myjosh.in/video/b0906f8a-a4bc-459d-b645-5a5bde4cd2f1?u=0x45e1f0572b5ae790

https://share.myjosh.in/video/32c66153-bbfa-434f-8c8f-f721a26e357e?u=0xe26d6c98af661084