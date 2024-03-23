Exclusive! Mandy Takhar Reveals Why She Signed Haye Ni Meri Motto: This Film Is Where...

Mandy Takhar is going to surprise her fans with some major releases this year. The actress has done some tremendous work and her dedication is winning the hearts of her fans. Popularly known for her work in Sardaarji, Mirza and Yes I Am Student the actress is back to the big screen for the love of her fans. Mandy is soon to release the film 'Haaye Ni Meri Motto' in July and the movie is going to be an awakening for a lot of people who are insensitive about weight gain.

Mandy Takhar is someone who never shy away from speaking openly about the current topics. When a film like 'Haaye Ni Meri Motto' was offered to her she couldn't help but say yes to the film because it was a very "relevant and relatable topic" for her. In the exclusive chat, She further revealed the reason why she said yes to the film, "This film is where and why I have done most of the internal growing up. I feel body shaming or size shaming has become a casual approach with people. They genuinely don't understand and unknowingly hurt personal sentiments. Often commenting on weight loss or gain has become an ice breaker to start the conversation, like an alternative to "hello", where you meet someone after a while and the approach would be, "Oh hi you lost weight or gained weight", I feel it's completely unnecessary. So I'm quite happy as an actor I chose this topic".

Mandy is personally also connected to the film and became a co-producer in the film because she revealed that she has seen people struggling in her real life with weight-related issues. She shared, "In my close circle of friends and my family there are people who are overweight according to what would be aesthetically pleasing to the eyes of others. But in reality, these people have medical issues and weight gain is unfortunately a result of these medical complications. PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) is very common in women and weight gain is caused also by this because of the imbalance of hormones and irregular periods". Sharing a personal experience she said, "A family member of my mine was born 6 weeks premature hence due to incomplete development they faced these issues but the kind of body shaming this person had to go through is beyond comprehension. People would pass comments, make judgments and ask never-ending questions about the medical issues".

