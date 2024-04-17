Gungun Gupta Suffers Injuries On Face In Accident Months After Her Leaked MMS Row? Here’s The Truth

Gungun Gupta New Video: Remember Gungun Gupta, the renowned Youtuber who made headlines over her controversial video? The diva has been missing from action on Instagram post her leaked MMS created a controversy and left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, months after her controversial video went viral and she deleted her Instagram account, Gungun Gupta is once again making headlines for a new post.

The young Youtuber, who is active on snapchat has shared a video and a pic of herself showing her injured face. The video was shared on snapchat wherein there were injury marks on her right cheek. This had left her fans worried and there were reports about Gungun Gupta getting injured in an accident and suffering the injury. However, Gungun has finally shared the truth behind the injury on her face.

In an interactive session on Snapchat, Gungun revealed that she didn't have any accident. Instead, she got a burn while working in the kitchen. While her fans were concerned, she did assure them that she will be fine in 10 days and will be coming up with new videos.