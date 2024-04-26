Heeramandi Premiere: Rekha’s Adorable Gesture For Mommy-to-be Richa Chadha Leaves Netizens In Aww

Rekha's Adorable Gesture For Richa Chadha At Heeramandi Screening: Rekha has been one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bollywood industry, who is also known for her empathetic behaviour and kind acts. Recently, the actress attended Heeramandi screening where she made a lasting impression with her gesture towards mommy-to-be, Richa Chadha.

Advertisement

Rekha's Adorable Gesture For Richa Chadha

A video went viral recently, where Rekha could be seen donning a golden saree with a blouse having elaborate work. She also donned a few heavy jewelleries along with a gajra in her bun coupled with bold lips and makeup. On the other hand, Richa Chadha appeared at the event wearing a black saree along with fullsleeve blouse pairing them with kundan jewellery.

Advertisement