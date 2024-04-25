Heeramandi Screening: KRK Mocks Salman Khan For Quirky Pants, Will He Be Slapped With Legal Notice Yet Again?

KRK Mocks Salman Khan For His Appearance On Heeramandi Screening: Kamal R Khan aka KRK has always been one of the most controversial personalities related to Bollywood. From mocking stars to making nasty reviews on movies, the self proclaimed analyst has always been the point of discussion among many. Last night, Salman Khan appeared at the Heeramandi Screening, which didn't sit well with KRK and he took to Twitter to take a dig at the superstar.

Salman Khan Appeared In A Pair Of Quirky Pants For Heeramandi Screening

Salman Khan appeared at the Heeramandi screening, where almost all Bollywood stars appeared, being just himself! He opted for a solid black shirt with open buttons with black undergarment. Salman teamed his look with a pair of white pants featuring quirky colorful prints of Dragon ball Z, which made KRK question the actor's sexuality. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chalo finally he accepted that he is a Meetha! So he started wearing cloths like Meetha only."

