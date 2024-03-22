Holi 2024: Josh Creator Pragati Shukla Gives Skincare & Styline Tips Ahead Of Festival Of Colours

Holi is around the corner and while everyone is gearing up for this festival of colours, the preparations for the same are going in full swing. It is not just a festival of colours, but it is also a time to relish some delicious foods. Amid the Holi preparations, Josh creator Pragati Shukla has come up with some interesting stylish and skincare tips for Holi.

To note, Pragati, who hails from Gwalior, has done M. Sc. in Maths and has been always been interested in the creative field. While she is a Makeup Artist for Lakme, she started her content creation journey in 2021. Soon she made her debut with Josh which helped her built an audience and get brand collaborations, sponsored events, and other opportunities all thanks to Josh

And as the festive mood is taking over the nation, Pragati shared the styling tips and said:

1) Oil your hair to protect it from the harsh Holi colours, going out with greasy hair seems like one of the worst nightmares a girl could face, right?

- Consider wearing a bandana over your hair and looking great.

2) If you decide to wear an old T-shirt, simply tie a knot in the corner to make it look quirky.

3) Wear a kurta with denim or you can style an old basic kurta set with a colourful duppatta, that will definitely help you stand out.

