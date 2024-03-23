IPL 2024 Points Table After Kolkata Knight Riders-Sunrisers Hyderabad Match, Check IPL 2024 LIVE Score

IPL 2024 points table: It's difficult to keep calm as Indian Premiere League 2024 has returned with a bang. This season has been loaded with entertainment as many celebrities will be a part of it. While Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta are supporting their respective teams, the likes of Badshah, Orry and Munawar Faruqui have amped up the entertainment factor with their presence.
IPL 2024 points table: It's difficult to keep calm as Indian Premiere League 2024 has returned with a bang. This season has been loaded with entertainment as many celebrities will be a part of it. While Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta are supporting their respective teams, the likes of Badshah, Orry and Munawar Faruqui have amped up the entertainment factor with their presence.