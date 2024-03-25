IPL 2024 Points Table Updated After PBKS Vs RCB Match. SRK's KKR At No.4, Rajasthan Royals Top

IPL 2024 points table: Cricket and cinema are two of the most loved events in India. Love or hate but you cannot ignore films and cricket, isn't it? CCL 2024's success proved that Indians have a never-ending love for cricket. Last week, the Indian Premiere League returned with a bang with another exciting season.

Advertisement

IPL 2024 OPENING CEREMONY

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar performed at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, showcasing his daredevil side in Chepauk in Chennai. From waving the national flag while being suspended high in the air to performing on his hit songs, Khiladi Kumar grabbed several eyeballs.

Advertisement

Akki hogged all the limelight as he set the stage on fire with his rocking performance in Chennai. He was joined by his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo made waves as they showcased their dance moves at the gala event.

WHO WON YESTERDAY MATCH IN IPL 2024?

On Monday (March 25), RCB defeated PBKS by four wickets. Chasing a target of 177 runs, Royal Challengers Banglore scored 187 runs for the loss of six wickets, marking their first victory in the season.

Advertisement