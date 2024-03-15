ISPL 2024 WINNER Prize Money: Kareena's Tiigers Of Kolkata Win ISPL T10, Runner-Up Cash Prize Is...

ISPL 2024 winner name, prize money: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as their team Tiigers of Kolkata has won the first edition of ISPL T10 on Friday (March 15). Chasing a moderate target of 59 runs, team Kolkata clinched the trophy in style.

ISPL 2024 WINNER TEAM

Majhi Mumbai could only score 58 runs at the loss of nine wickets despite a star-studded line-up of cricketers. Tiigers of Kolkata showed no mercy on the field and completed the target without any hiccups. They won by ten wickets, showcasing why they deserved to be the winners.

Netizens congratulated the winning team in style by sharing glimpses from the match.

The official Instagram handle of ISPL also released a picture to extend their wishes to Tiigers of Kolkata. The caption for the post read, "🏆🎉 Victorious in every battle, @tiigersofkolkata emerges as the undisputed champions of ISPL Season 1! 🏏💥 Congratulations on an incredible journey filled with grit, teamwork, and unmatched skill!"

ISPL 2024 WINNER PRIZE MONEY: HOW MUCH TIIGERS OF KOLKATA WON IN ISPL T10?

Is there prize money associated with Indian Street Premiere League 2024? According to the website, Yes, The Winning Team Receives A Prize Of 1 Crore, While The Runner-Up Is Awarded 50 Lakhs."