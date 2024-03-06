ISPL T10: Munawar Faruqui Takes Sachin Tendulkar's Wicket In Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Majhi Mumbai Match- VIDEO

ISPL T10 LIVE Score: When Munawar Faruqui started bowling in the ISPL match between Srinagar Ke Veer and Majhi Mumbai, little did he know that he would take Sachin Tendulkar's wicket. The Bigg Boss 17 winner made waves as he eliminated the 'God of Cricket' from the match. Munna, as fondly called by fans, trended on social media, after the video went viral.

ISPL T10 MATCH RESULTS: SRINAGAR KE VEER VS MAJHI MUMBAI

The Indian Street Premier League 2024, which is also known as the ISPL T10 League, has started on a blockbuster note on Wednesday (March 6) in Thane. The cricket league aims to discover new talents from across the country and give them a platform to showcase their skills.

The Indian Street Premiere League commenced with Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai locking horns with Akshay Kumar's Srinagar Ke Veer. The match is being held at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Interestingly, all the matches will be conducted at the same venue.

ISPL T10 TEAM OWNERS: AKSHAY KUMAR, AMITABH BACHCHAN AND MORE

Guess what? The ISPL T10 teams are owned by actors from different film industries like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar is the proud owner of the Srinagar Ke Veer.

While Hrithik Roshan is the owner of the Bangalore Strikers, Suriya owns the Chennai Singhams. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have joined hands to represent Tigers of Kolkata.

MUNAWAR FARUQUI TAKES SACHIN TENDULKAR'S WICKET IN ISPL T10- VIRAL VIDEO

The Bigg Boss 17 winner beamed with joy as he managed to secure a crucial wicket during the match. Sachin Tendulkar hit the ball hard but couldn't secure six runs. Munawar expressed his excitement after he gained an advantage for his team in the ISPL 2024 match.

The official Instagram handle of Indian Street League shared the video along with the caption, "@ispl_t10 is poised to amaze us all, much like Munawar did by dismissing the 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫."

Fans flooded social media with the video, sharing their thoughts on Munawar's bowling. One user tweeted, "#MunawarFaruqui has taken the wicket of great #SachinTendulkar🔥the historic moment Munawar All Rounder."

