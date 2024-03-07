ISPL T10 LIVE Score: Suriya's Chennai Singhams Vs Kareena-Saif's Tiigers Of Kolkata In Thane

ISPL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Tiigers of Kolkata have locked horns with Suriya's Chennai Singhams in the second match of Indian Street Premiere League 2024. On Thursday (March 7), the two teams competed against each other, showcasing their strength and power in the field.

Check out the live updates from Chennai Singhams vs Tigers of Kolkata ISPL 2024 match right here!

KAREENA KAPOOR VIDEO FROM ISPL T10 GOES VIRAL

Bebo being Bebo hogged all the limelight as she turned cheerleader for her team and attended the opening ceremony in Mumbai. A video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan went viral on the internet.

The official Instagram handle of Indian Street Premiere League shared the clip along with the caption, "Loving the Bebo effect at the grand opening ceremony of ISPL Season-1."

AMITABH BACHCHAN TWEETS BEFORE ISPL MATCH

Ahead of the second match of ISPL T10, Amitabh shared a post to reveal that he named his team Majhi Mumbai in ISPL. He also produced the team anthem of Majhi Mumbai.

"The Majhi Mumbai ISPL , our Cricket Team .. giving the street players an opportunity to show their talent and one day play for the nation .. a most caring valuable initiative. And yours truly gave the name team Majhi Mumbai and also produced the Anthem (sic)," Senior Bachchan tweeted.

SAGAR ALI SCORES 34

Sagar Ali made sure that the spotlight was on him as he scored 34 runs off 17 balls. He showcased his battling skills, proving that he can be a valuable asset to the team.

Bablue Patil also performed well as he scored 23 runs while facing 8 balls. Will Chennai do the lungi dance at Thane?

TIGERS OF KOLKATA PLAYING XI

Prathamesh Pawar(C)

Bhavesh Pawar(VC)

Raju Mukhiya

Shivam Kumar

Jonty Sarkar

Munna Shaikh

Babbu Rana

Sagar Bhandary

Fardeen Kazimov

Rajat Mundhe

Pradeep Patil

TEAM CHENNAI SINGHAMS PLAYING 11 VS TIGERS OF KOLKATA

Here's the playing XI of Chennai Singhams against Kolkata