Josh Creator Lakshmi Shares Simple Recipes Of Mouth-Watering Dishes For The Occasion Of Holi

Holi Special Recipes: Holi, known as the 'festival of colors,' stands as one of India's most vibrant celebrations, marked with immense enthusiasm and spirit. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, heralds the onset of spring, and infuses life with joy. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 25 across the country.

Vibrant hues, lively music, cherished moments with loved ones, and mouth-watering food items, all come together to celebrate Holi every year. Several weeks in advancel, preparations for the two-day festival commence, adorning streets with colorful decorations and filling markets with excited shoppers purchasing colored powders (gulal), water guns, and sweets.

As the festival of colors, Holi, is around the corner, Josh creator Lakshmi has come up with some interesting recipes to make the day more special and unforgettable. For those who are not aware, 54-year-old Lakshmi, who hails from Channapattana, discovered her passion for cooking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finding joy in the act of cooking and witnessing others relish her creations, Lakshmi felt a profound sense of achievement.

Motivated by this feeling, she embarked on a journey to create more culinary delights, driven by the desire to share her love for food with others. Determined to spread her recipes far and wide, Lakshmi ventured into creating cooking videos on various platforms. It was during this journey that she discovered the Josh app, where she found a supportive team that encouraged her endeavors. Grateful for the opportunities presented to her, Lakshmi extends her heartfelt thanks to the Josh app for their unwavering support.

Let's take a look at some easy and delicious recipes not just to beat the heat but also can make your Holi celebrations much better.

1. Cherry Milkshake

Link - https://share.myjosh.in/video/95cb7489-2b02-499d-bded-005fd467cc75

Ingredients - 100g cherries, two spoons of sugar, one scoop of vanilla ice cream, and one glass of milk

Process - Remove the seeds from the cherries and put them in a blender. Add milk, sugar, and vanilla ice cream and blend it well.

2. Heralekai (Citron) Juice

Link - https://share.myjosh.in/video/48ef576e-dade-4a0b-a4b7-f7962cc62d09

Ingredients- One Heralekai (Citron), 1/4 spoon of Cardamom, 50g jaggery, and four glasses of water

Process - Pour water into a bowl and squeeze the Heralekai juice in it. Then add jaggery and cardamom. Mix well until the jaggery melts and enjoy!

3. Holi Special Pakoda

Link - https://share.myjosh.in/video/a143f179-9841-4f3e-b15f-f75f94937814

Ingredients - Onion, Potato, Salt, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, coriander leaves, curry leaves, 1tsp corn flour and Channa Flour

Process - Cut thin slices of potato and onion, and mix with the above ingredients. Make bite sized ball and fry in hot oil. Enjoy crispy quick pakodas

4. Raagi Ambli

Link: https://share.myjosh.in/video/89703df5-3084-4050-8fea-ae65768a92bf

Ingredients- five cups of water, one cup of Raagi malt, one onion, two chilies, 250ml curd, and 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Process - Add Raagi Malt to water and mix it well without fire. Turn the flame on after it is mixed. Add onion, chili, cumin seed powder, and salt. Cook in low flame until it is thick. Turn the stove off and cool it down. Add curd and mix well.

Check out lakshmi's account to find more food recipes:

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3071333b-d499-4164-9b2e-d0137d5b8014