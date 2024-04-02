Josh Joins Hands With T-Series For Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar’s Latest Song Saiyaan Dheere Dheere

Josh Campaign: The homegrown short video platform, Josh, has solidified its status as the frontrunner in the market, owing to its expansive and devoted user base. Both content creators and viewers find great fulfillment in the platform's diverse content. Recently, Josh teamed up with T-Series for the song Saiyaan Dheere Dheere and fans are simply loving it.

Composed and written by Tony Kakkar, the song has been crooned by him along with Neha Kakkar and Tony Jr. It also features MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha. The song is filled with groovy beats and has been getting an amazing response from fans.

Josh launched an exclusive campaign named #SaiyaanDheereDheere between February 20 and February 29, 2024, and users of the platform not only adored the music but also made videos on the groovy beats. With 129.5Mn video views, 9.8Mn hearts, and 3.1K + videos produced, the campaign was a big success. Amazing, isn't that?

To enhance the success celebration, the challenge attracted participation from nearly 25 prominent influencers. Here are some glimpses of the trending challenge:

Check a few videos created by Josh's creators on the challenge:

