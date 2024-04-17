Jyotica Tangri's 'Kanya Puja' Days: A Journey Through Childhood Memories

Jyotica Tangri has a goofy side to her and that is often witnessed by her fans through social media. The fans love her for this and her comment box is always filled with love. On the special occasion of Ram Navami Jyotica took time out to sing her favourite bhajan "Ram hai aane wala" and did puja at home. She also took us down memory lane and exclusively shared her childhood days of fun and laughter on Ram Navami.

As an adult, the zeel to celebrate festivals often gets less because there is no time left to enjoy and take a break. As Jyotica had to work today she tried to spend a little time on traditional rituals but she remembered the beautiful days from the past when celebrations were longer. "Being a kid I used to love celebrating Ram Navami. It used to be a day off from school and we used to get invited to the neighbour's house for 'Kanjak puja or Kanya puja'". She further shared how this was the most exciting time as she used to love getting gifts and food from these Pujas. "Getting to eat 'prasad' was my favourite part of Kanjak puja and I used to love getting ready and wearing traditional attire and getting gifts". Jyotica revealed the gifts those days were small but the value of those gifts for her was big because it was those little joys that counted for her. "Gifts were not too expensive, it was small things like bangles, tiffin boxes, or pencil boxes but just the feeling of getting something was a pleasure".

