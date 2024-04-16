Kapil Sharma Reaches Vaishno Devi; Offers Prayers To The Shrine By Singing ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya’, Watch

Kapil Sharma Reached Vaishno Devi Shrine: Kapil Sharma who is always seen making jokes and in a jovial mood, is recently spotted at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. A video recently went viral where the comedian could be seen singing the devotional song.

Kapil Sharma At Vaishno Devi Shrine Singing Devotional Song

The comedian went to Vaishno Devi shrine along with his wife Ginny Chatarth and children- Trishaan and Anayra. Earlier a video went viral of the couple where they could be seen entering the shrine with their children. Kapil and Ginny was walking side by side as everyone chanted 'Jai Mata Di'.

