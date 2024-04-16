Did Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Put An End To Years Of Rivalry? All You Need To Know About Their Cold War

Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Put An End To Years Of Rivalry: It seems like Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham put an end to their years of rivalry! And netizens are losing their mind spotting the duo together, that too watching an IPL match. But do you know how their rivalry started? Scroll down below to find out:

Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Ended Cold War

Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham have seemingly ended their cold war as they attended Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match at the Wankhede Stadium together. Their common friend, Neha Dhupia, shared a bunch of pictures on Monday where Kareena could be seen sitting right beside her while John was sitting in the back accompanying Angad Bedi, Neha's husband.

